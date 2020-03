March 18 (Reuters) - Afrimat Ltd:

* JSE: AFT - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO IMPACT OF COVID 19 PANDEMIC

* AFRIMAT LTD - TO DATE COVID-19 HAS NOT AFFECTED GROUP’S SALES, AND GROUP HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SIGNIFICANT OPERATIONAL DISRUPTIONS

* AFRIMAT LTD - CASH GENERATION AND BALANCE SHEET REMAIN STRONG AND COMPANY REMAINS WITHIN ITS AGREED FINANCIAL COVENANTS