BRIEF-AfriTin Mining Says Co Plans To Export Next Shipment Of Tin Concentrate From Walvis Bay By Mid-April

March 31 (Reuters) - AfriTin Mining Ltd:

* AFRITIN MINING LTD - COVID-19 UPDATE

* AFRITIN MINING LTD - PLANS TO EXPORT NEXT SHIPMENT OF TIN CONCENTRATE FROM WALVIS BAY BY MID-APRIL 2020

* AFRITIN MINING - HAS MORE THAN 2 MONTHS’ WORTH OF PRODUCTION ON STOCKPILE, DOES NOT BELIEVE THIS WILL HAVE A DETRIMENTAL IMPACT TO PROGRESS AT SITE

* AFRITIN MINING - UIS TIN MINE TO SUSPEND MINING FROM OPEN PIT BUT CONTINUE FEEDING PROCESSING PLANT FROM RUN-OF-MINE STOCKPILE DURING THIS PERIOD