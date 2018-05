May 2 (Reuters) - Afromedia PLC:

* FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2018, GROUP TURNOVER 177.2 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 233.6 MILLION NAIRA

* Q2 LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 49.1 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS A LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 179.5 MILLION NAIRA A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: goo.gl/yzGRxQ Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)