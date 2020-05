May 20 (Reuters) - AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$12.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF NZ$2.4 MILLION

* FY REVENUE INCREASES 24% TO NZ$105.6 MILLION

* OPERATING PROFITS FOR FY 2021 EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN NZ$14.0 MILLION - NZ$18.0 MILLION

* IN CURRENT YEAR WILL BE USING CASHFLOWS TO REDUCE DEBT

* SALES IN FIRST MONTH OF NEW FY SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF PRIOR YEAR

* 2.6 MILLION REDEEMABLE PREFERENCE SHARES HELD BY CRG CONVERTED TO ORDINARY SHARES OF CO