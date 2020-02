Feb 27 (Reuters) - AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* 6-YEAR TERM LOAN FACILITY FROM CRG MATURING ON 31 MARCH ON TRACK TO BE REFINANCED WITH 3-YEAR TERM LOAN FROM LOCAL COMMERCIAL BANK

* EXPECTS NEW FACILITIES TO RESULT IN TOTAL FINANCE COST SAVINGS OF MORE THAN $2 MILLION PER YEAR OVER TERM OF LOAN

* RETAIN OUR GUIDANCE FOR AN FY20 OPERATING PROFIT OF BETWEEN $18.8M AND $21.8M

* ALL FIGURES IN NZ$