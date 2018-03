March 21 (Reuters) - Aft Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* ‍ AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND​

* ‍DIVESTMENTS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AROUND NZ$5 MILLION OF CASH​

* ‍A SIMILAR AGREEMENT FOR AUSTRALIA IS EXPECTED TO BE CONCLUDED IN NEXT FEW WEEKS​

* ‍DIVESTMENTS WILL MAKE A POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION OF SEVERAL MILLION DOLLARS TO EBITDA, PRIMARILY IN FY2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: