BRIEF-AFT Pharmaceuticals Says It's Seen Strong Demand For Cold & Flu Medicines After COVID-19 Outbreak

March 10 (Reuters) - AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* SEEING STRONG CURRENT DEMAND FOR ITS COLD AND INFLUENZA RELATED MEDICINES AS CUSTOMERS BUILD STOCKS FOLLOWING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SEEN STRONG DEMAND FOR INJECTABLE ANTIBIOTICS, SUITE OF ANALGESIC AND FOR SUPPLEMENTS

* RETAINING OUR GUIDANCE FOR AN OPERATING PROFIT FOR 12 MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2020 OF $18.8 MILLION TO $21.8 MILLION

* CONFIDENT THAT ANY FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GLOBAL BUSINESS COULD IN PART BE OFFSET BY LOCAL SALES GAINS

* EXPECT FY OPERATING PROFIT AT MID TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE RANGE

* UNABLE TO SAY WITH CERTAINTY WHETHER DEMAND WILL BE SUSTAINED BEYOND END OF CURRENT FY

