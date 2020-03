BRIEF-Afterpay Agrees To Pay Settlement Costs Of A$1.5 Mln To California DBO

March 17 (Reuters) - Afterpay Ltd:

* AFTERPAY SAYS SETTLES REGULATORY MATTER WITH CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS OVERSIGHT; AGREES TO PAY SETTLEMENT COSTS OF A$1.5 MILLION - SPOKESWOMAN

* AFTERPAY SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE ARRANGEMENT REQUIRED LICENSE FROM DBO, HAS AGREED TO CONDUCT OPERATIONS UNDER DBO LICENSE AS PART OF SETTLEMENT - SPOKESWOMAN

* AFTERPAY SAYS TRANSITION TO NEW LICENSE OCCURRED WITHOUT DISRUPTION TO SERVICE OR IMPACT TO CO'S BUSINESS IN CALIFORNIA - SPOKESWOMAN