BRIEF-Afterpay Posts H1 Loss After Tax Attributable $28.9 Mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Afterpay Ltd:

* H1 LOSS AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $ 28.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $22 MILLION

* H1 TOTAL INCOME $ 220.3 MILLION VERSUS $112.3 MILLION

* ACTIVE CUSTOMERS AT END OF DEC GREW TO 7.3 MILLION, UP 134% ON 31 DECEMBER 2018

* CURRENTLY, NOT POSSIBLE TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF ANY POTENTIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT THAT MIGHT RESULT FROM AML/CTF COMPLIANCE AUDIT

* AFTERPAY H1 NET TRANSACTION MARGIN $102.0 MILLION

* NO AMOUNTS HAVE BEEN INCLUDED AS CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AS AT DATE WITH RELATION TO AML/CTF COMPLIANCE AUDIT

* AIMING TO REACH 9.5 MLN ACTIVE CUSTOMERS BY END OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* U.S. NOW REPRESENTS OVER 30% OF GROUP’S TOTAL UNDERLYING SALES; HAS LARGEST NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS ACTIVELY USING PLATFORM

* FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING MID-TERM UNDERLYING SALES TARGET OF OVER $20 BLN BY FY22 WHICH WILL IMPACT PROFITABILITY IN SHORT TERM

* INCREASED INVESTMENT WILL CONTINUE INTO H2 FY20 & SUPPORT PLANS TO LAUNCH IN-STORE IN US IN H2 FY20

* DOES NOT FORESEE MATERIAL DISRUPTION TO ITS SERVICES, OR ANY ONGOING FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM SETTLEMENT COSTS RELATING TO REGULATORY MATTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: