BRIEF-Afterpay Touch Group Says Global Underlying Sales For FY20 YTD Grew By 105% Vs FY19 YTD

April 14 (Reuters) - Afterpay Ltd:

* GLOBAL UNDERLYING SALES FOR FY20 YTD GREW BY 105% COMPARED TO FY19 YTD

* AFTERPAY INCOME MARGINS FOR MARCH AND FOR FY20 YTD ARE HIGHER THAN H1 FY20

* Q3 FY20 GLOBAL UNDERLYING SALES GREW BY 97% COMPARED TO Q3 FY19

* GROSS LOSSES (GROUP) FOR MARCH ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT 1.0% (UNAUDITED), IN LINE WITH H1 FY20

* GLOBAL UNDERLYING SALES IN H2 OF MARCH VERSUS H1 OF MARCH WERE 4% LOWER

* ACTIVE CUSTOMERS TOTALLED 8.4M GLOBALLY AT END OF Q3 FY20, REPRESENTING 122% GROWTH ON PCP

* ONLINE SALES IN MARCH REPRESENTED 88% OF TOTAL GLOBAL UNDERLYING SALES

* MARCH UNDERLYING SALES ACROSS ALL MARKETS STRONG WITH AVERAGE DAILY UNDERLYING SALES UP 12% ON JAN & FEB

* AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY STATED OBJECTIVE OF 9.5MLN CUSTOMERS BY 30 JUNE 2020

* AUSTRAC STILL CONSIDERING INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT, CO CONTINUE TO FULLY COOPERATE WITH AUSTRAC

* AMBITION TO EXCEED UNDERLYING SALES MID-TERM TARGET OF ABOUT $20B BY FY22, NTM OF 2% REMAINS IN PLACE

* UNDERLYING SALES IN ANZ MARKET ABOUT 57% OF TOTAL GMV IN Q3 FY20