March 14 (Reuters) - AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS:

* PROPOSES TO PAY CASH DIVIDEND AT GROSS 0.103 LIRA PER SHARE FOR FY 2017‍​

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF CASH DIVIDEND IS AT 22.0 MILLION LIRA