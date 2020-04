BRIEF-A.G. Barr Sees Material Adverse Impact To Financial Performance Due To Lockdown

April 8 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr PLC:

* FY REVENUE FELL 8.4 PERCENT TO 255.7 MILLION STG

* A.G.BARR - EXPECT THERE TO BE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT TO GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DUE TO LOCKDOWN

* SALES VIA “IMPULSE” CUSTOMERS (C.40% OF TOTAL REVENUE) HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS A RESULT OF LOCKDOWN

* ‘TAKE-HOME’ PURCHASES HAVE REMAINED MORE RESILIENT ALTHOUGH SALES SINCE 23 MARCH HAVE BEEN MORE VOLATILE THAN USUAL

* NOT PROPOSING A FINAL DIVIDEND AT THIS TIME, AND WILL REVIEW DIVIDEND POSITION WHEN THERE IS GREATER VISIBILITY OF IMPACT OF COVID-19

* AT CURRENT TIME QUANTUM OF IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE REMAINS UNCERTAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: