BRIEF-Ag Growth announces Q2 earnings of $0.88 per share
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 8:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ag Growth announces Q2 earnings of $0.88 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc -

* Ag Growth announces second quarter 2017 results; declares dividends

* Qtrly diluted profit per share $0.88

* Qtrly trade sales $222.2 million versus $143.5 million

* Anticipates Q3 Canadian farm sales to exceed a very strong 2016 comparative

* Sales in third and fourth quarters of 2017 are expected to exceed prior year

* In United States, anticipate sales levels in second half of 2017 will approximate those of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

