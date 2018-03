BRIEF-AG Growth Reports Q4 ‍​loss Per Share $0.02

March 14 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc:

* AG GROWTH ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2017 RESULTS; DECLARES DIVIDENDS

* ‍HAS SUSPENDED, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, ACTIVE OPERATION OF ITS DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN​

* ‍MARCH 2018 DIVIDEND, PAYABLE APRIL 13, 2018 TO SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE LAST DIVIDEND TO BE REINVESTED THROUGH DRIP​

* AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL - U.S. TAX REFORM MAY STIMULATE DEMAND AS FARMERS WILL PAY LOWER TAXES,MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR ACCELERATED DEPRECIATION ON EQUIPMENT​

* QTRLY ‍​LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* QTRLY TRADE SALES $173 MILLION VERSUS $126.4 MILLION LAST YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.23, REVENUE VIEW C$170.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: