BRIEF-Ag Growth Reports Qtrly Diluted Profit Per Share Of $0.30

May 9 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc:

* AG GROWTH ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; DECLARES DIVIDENDS

* QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED PROFIT PER SHARE $0.70

* MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES THAT FARM SALES AND EBITDA IN FISCAL 2018 WILL BE ABOVE 2017 LEVELS

* QTRLY TRADE SALES OF $214.1 MILLION VERSUS $154.7 MILLION

* AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL - STEEL PRICES ROSE SIGNIFICANTLY IN RECENT MONTHS AND VOLATILITY IN STEEL MARKETS MAY BE EXACERBATED BY U.S. TRADE ACTIONS

* COMMERCIAL SALES IN CANADA ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY IN 2018

* MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES TRADE SALES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN FISCAL 2018 WILL INCREASE COMPARED TO 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: