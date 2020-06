June 9 (Reuters) - Agatos SpA:

* BOARD RESOLVES TO ACCEPT BINDING OFFER OF NICE & GREEN SA FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF CONVERTIBLE LOAN FOR UP TO EUR 5 MILLION

* FIRST TRANCHE OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 1.5 MILLION TO BE ACTIVATED IMMEDIATELY AFTER APPROVAL OF CAPITAL INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)