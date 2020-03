March 31 (Reuters) - Agatos SpA:

* COMPANY FROM WHICH IT ACCEPTED BINDING OFFER REQUESTS EXTENTION OF CLOSING DEADLINE

* REQUESTS OF CLOSING DEADLINE EXTENTION IS DUE TO DELAY IN APPROVAL OF FINANCING DUE TO COVID-19

* POSTPONES 2019 RESULTS UNDER ITALY'S COVID-19 DECREE