May 1 (Reuters) - AGCO Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.73, REVENUE VIEW $9.13 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE TARGETED AT ABOUT $3.70 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: