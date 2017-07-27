FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
BRIEF-AGCO sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.89
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 12:06 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-AGCO sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.89

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Agco Corp

* Agco reports second quarter results; raises outlook for 2017

* Q2 sales $2.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.08 billion

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share about $2.89

* Sees fy 2017 sales $8.0 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agco corp - full-year outlook for net sales and net income per share increased

* Agco corp - 2017 gross and operating margins are expected to improve from 2016 levels

* Fy2017 revenue view $7.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agco corp - 2017 earnings per share are targeted at approximately $2.89 on a reported basis, or approximately $3.00 on an adjusted basis

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.