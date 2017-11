Nov 14 (Reuters) - AGCO Corp:

* AGCO terminates agreement to acquire shares of Kepler Weber

* AGCO - ‍terminated agreement dated February 9, entered into with 2 largest shareholders of Kepler Weber SA​

* AGCO Corp - ‍no tender offer will be launched for Kepler Weber S.A. shares​