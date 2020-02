BRIEF-Ageas 2019 Net Result Stood At 979 Million Euros

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ageas SA:

* REG-AGEAS REPORTS ON ITS FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* DIRECT IMPACT OF INSURANCE CLAIMS RELATED TO 2019-NCOV IS EXPECTED TO BE LIMITED.

* 2019 NET RESULT STOOD AT EUR 979 MILLION VERSUS EUR 809 MILLION THANKS TO GOOD NON-LIFE PERFORMANCE IN BELGIUM AND CONTINENTAL EUROPE AND ASIAN LIFE BUSINESS.

* Q4 LIFE NET RESULT INCREASED CONSIDERABLY FROM EUR 45 MILLION TO EUR 174 MILLION DRIVEN BY ASIA AND BELGIUM

* CORONAVIRUS: INDIRECT IMPACT COMING FROM ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN AND VOLATILITY IN FINANCIAL MARKETS AND INTEREST RATES COULD INFLUENCE OUR ASIAN COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY AND RESULTS

* Q4 NON-LIFE NET RESULT DECREASED FROM EUR 88 MILLION TO EUR 60 MILLION MAINLY DUE TO CHALLENGING UK MOTOR MARKET

* Q4 NET RESULT FELL FROM EUR 154 MILLION TO EUR 102 MILLION MAINLY DUE TO RPN REVALUATION OVER QUARTER OFFSETTING EARLIER GAINS, AND LOWER UK NET RESULT

* 2019 GROUP INFLOWS (AT 100%) OF EUR 35.9 BILLION, UP 11%, SCOPE-ON-SCOPE

* Q4 GROUP INFLOWS (AT 100%) OF EUR 7.3 BILLION, UP 9%, SCOPE-ON-SCOPE

* PROPOSED CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.65 REPRESENTS A 50% PAY-OUT RATIO OVER A RECORD RESULT AND IS FULLY IN LINE WITH OUR DIVIDEND POLICY

* Q4 GROUP INFLOWS (AGEAS’S PART) UP 5% AT EUR 3.3 BILLION, SCOPE-ON-SCOPE

* 2019 OPERATING MARGIN GUARANTEED STABLE AT 88 BPS AND WELL WITHIN TARGET RANGE OF 85 BPS TO 95 BPS

* 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UNIT-LINKED UP AT 28 BPS VERSUS 25 BPS IN 2018 AND ONLY JUST BELOW TARGET RANGE

* 2019 GROUP SOLVENCY IIAGEAS RATIO STANDS AT 217%

* REOPENED DUTCH JULY 2009 PROCEEDINGS: COURT DECIDED TO SUSPEND CASE UNTIL 3 MARCH 2020 FOR PARTIES TO COME TO AMICABLE SETTLEMENT

* 2019 GENERAL ACCOUNT TOTAL LIQUID ASSETS AT EUR 2.2 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)