Aug 9 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA:

* REG-REGULATED INFORMATION - AGEAS ANNOUNCES NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

* SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME WILL START ON 21 AUGUST 2017 AND WILL RUN UP TO 3 AUGUST 2018

* ‍ANNOUNCES DECISION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO INITIATE NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK FOR AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)