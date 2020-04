BRIEF-Ageas Confirms Intention To Pay 2019 Total Gross Cash Dividend Of EUR 2.65

April 8 (Reuters) - Ageas SA:

* CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO PAY OVER 2019 A TOTAL GROSS CASH DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 2.65 PER SHARE

* SOLVENCY POSITION REMAINS STRONG

* TOTAL CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.2 BILLION AT END OF LAST YEAR

* A FIRST DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF EUR 0.27 PER SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED TO GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF WEDNESDAY 20 MAY 2020

* WILL CONTINUE ONGOING BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF EUR 200 MILLION OF WHICH APPROXIMATELY EUR 137 MILLION HAS ALREADY BEEN REALISED ON 3 APRIL 2020

* BOARD DECIDED TO POSTPONE DECISION ON REMAINING DIVIDEND PAYMENT UNTIL A SECOND GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO BE HELD IN OCT 2020

* WILL ADJUST ITS DISTRIBUTION FOR YEAR 2019