BRIEF-Ageas Q3 net profit insurance attributable to shareholders up at 240.9 million euros

Nov 8 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA

* Q3 GROSS INFLOWS COMPANY PART EUR 3.00‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.05 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 LIFE OPERATING MARGIN GUARANTEED AT ‍​0.90 PERCENT VERSUS 0.77 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* Q3 LIFE OPERATING MARGIN UNIT LINKED AT ‍​ 0.28 PERCENT VERSUS 0.08 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* Q3 COMBINED RATIO AT 92.7‍​ PERCENT VERSUS 93.2 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET PROFIT INSURANCE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR ‍​ 240.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 193 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL