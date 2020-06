June 8 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA:

* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH M. MODRIKAMEN AND THE CLIENTS HE REPRESENTS

* HAS AGREED WITH M. MODRIKAMEN AN OUT-OF-COURT SETTLEMENT ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS INITIATED BY M. MODRIKAMEN AGAINST AGEAS

* AGREED TO PAY THE CLIENTS OF M. MODRIKAMEN WHO OPTED OUT IN THE FORTIS SETTLEMENT COMPENSATION IN LINE WITH THE WCAM AGREEMENT