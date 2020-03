BRIEF-Ageas Reaches Settlement In The Dutch Case On Appeal

March 23 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA:

* REACHES SETTLEMENT IN THE DUTCH CASE ON APPEAL

* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS REACHED AN OUT-OF-COURT SETTLEMENT WITH THE SEVEN PARTIES WHO OPTED OUT IN THE FORTIS SETTLEMENT TO SETTLE THE CASE THAT WAS INITIATED IN THE NETHERLANDS IN JULY 2009

* REACHED AN AMICABLE SETTLEMENT WITH THE PLAINTIFFS AND WILL PAY THEM, NEXT TO AN AMOUNT IN LINE WITH THE WCAM AGREEMENT, A COMPENSATION FOR THE COSTS AND DAMAGES RELATED TO THE LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

* THE PROCEEDINGS WILL HENCE BE TERMINATED BY ALL PARTIES WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text: bit.ly/3a8y0TI Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)