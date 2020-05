BRIEF-Ageas Says Cannot Confirm 2020 Guidance, Posts Q1 Net Result Up At EUR 452 Mln

May 13 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA:

* REPORTS Q1 2020 RESULTS

* INSURANCE NET RESULT OF EUR 113 MILLION VERSUS EUR 258 MILLION

* OVERALL SOLID UNDERLYING OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE MITIGATING LOWER INVESTMENT RESULT DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* Q1 GROUP NET RESULT STRONGLY SUPPORTED BY EXCEPTIONAL NON-CASH ONE-OFF

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT ON AGEAS’S INSURANCE OPERATIONS WAS RELATIVELY LIMITED BOTH WITH RESPECT TO INFLOWS AND CLAIMS

* GROUP SOLVENCY II RATIO AT 196% INCLUDING NEGATIVE IMPACT OF TENDER ON FRESH SECURITIES

* GENERAL ACCOUNT TOTAL LIQUID ASSETS AT EUR 1.6 BILLION, OF WHICH EUR 0.4 BILLION IS RING-FENCED FOR FORTIS SETTLEMENT

* LIFE TECHNICAL LIABILITIES EXCLUDING SHADOW ACCOUNTING OF CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES AT 31 MARCH 2020 DECREASED BY 3% TO EUR 75,5 BILLION

* RESULT WAS ALSO MARKED BY THE ADVERSE WEATHER IN BELGIUM AND THE UK AND BY THE TENDER OFFER ON THE FRESH SECURITIES

* END-Q1 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AT EUR 10.8 BILLION OR EUR 57.75 PER SHARE

* Q1 GROUP NET RESULT STOOD AT EUR 452 MILLION VERSUS EUR 251 MILLION BENEFITING FROM RESULT OF TENDER ON FRESH SECURITIES AT END OF 2019

* GIVEN THE UNCERTAINTIES BROUGHT BY THE COVID 19 OUTBREAK AGEAS CANNOT CONFIRM ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* LIFE NET RESULT OF EUR 89 MILLION INFLUENCED BY COVID-19 RELATED TURMOIL ON FINANCIAL MARKETS IN BELGIUM AND ASIA

* NET RESULT IN NON-LIFE DOWN FROM EUR 35 MILLION TO EUR 24 MILLION DUE TO FEBRUARY STORMS IN BELGIUM AND UK DESPITE STRONG PERFORMANCE IN MOST BUSINESS LINES ACROSS ALL SEGMENTS

* INTERNAL ASSESSMENTS INDICATE THAT WITH A RATIO OF 193% ON APRIL 30, 2020, THE SOLVENCY POSITION OF AGEAS REMAINS STRONG, ALSO AFTER Q1

* RECONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO DISTRIBUTE A GROSS CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.65 PER SHARE OVER THE 2019 EXERCISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)