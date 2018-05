BRIEF-Agellan Commercial REIT Announces Agreement To Sell Parkway Place

May 4 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :

* PRESS RELEASE - AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL PARKWAY PLACE

* AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL INVESTMENT TRUST - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $256.3 MILLION

* AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL INVESTMENT TRUST - REIT’S FINANCIAL OBLIGATION UNDER VENDOR HEAD LEASE IS APPROXIMATELY $2.8 MILLION

* AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL INVESTMENT - REIT EXPECTS TO BE RETAINED BY PURCHASER TO PROVIDE WITH CERTAIN MANAGEMENT SERVICES IN RESPECT OF PARKWAY PLACE

* AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL INVESTMENT TRUST - REIT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL DECLARE A SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION TO UNITHOLDERS DURING 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: