April 6 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :

* AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF SEVEN LIGHT INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN DALLAS, TEXAS

* DEAL FOR ‍APPROXIMATELY US$12.2 MILLION​

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO REIT’S AFFO PER UNIT

* EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL BY DRAWING DOWN OPERATING CREDIT FACILITY, OBTAINING FIRST MORTGAGE SECURED BY ACQUIRED PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: