18 hours ago
BRIEF-Agents' Mutual to list onthemarket Plc on AIM
August 4, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Agents' Mutual to list onthemarket Plc on AIM

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* Agents' mutual ltd - intention to float - aim

* Agents' mutual ltd - ‍agents' mutual announces intention to float onthemarket plc on aim​

* Agents' mutual ltd - ‍onthemarket plc will seek to offer a minority stake to investors as part of ipo

* Agents' mutual ltd - ‍onthemarket's entire issued and to be issued share capital being admitted to trading on aim​

* Agents' mutual ltd - ‍to raise approximately £50 million of new equity capital which will be used to fund growth of onthemarket.com portal​

* Agents' mutual ltd - ‍engaged zeus capital as financial adviser and broker to manage a proposed placing and ipo​

* Agents' mutual ltd - ‍following consultation with zeus capital, is seeking a valuation for company of between £200 million and £250 million​ Source text for Eikon:

