BRIEF-Agenus Announces $230 Mln Royalty Monetization With Healthcare Royalty Partners

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Agenus Inc:

* AGENUS INC. ANNOUNCES $230 MILLION ROYALTY MONETIZATION WITH HEALTHCARE ROYALTY PARTNERS

* AGENUS INC - TRANSACTION IS COMPRISED OF $190 MILLION OF CASH PROCEEDS AT CLOSING PLUS UP TO $40 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* AGENUS INC - AGENUS WILL USE PART OF THE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM ITS ROYALTY BOND FROM OBERLAND, AMONG OTHERS

* AGENUS INC - IN EVENT THAT CERTAIN SALES MILESTONES ARE NOT MET, AGENUS WILL OWE HCR APPROXIMATELY $26 MILLION IN 2021