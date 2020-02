BRIEF-Agenus Announces Positive Interim Data From Balstilimab And Zalifrelimab Clinical Trials In Second-Line Cervical Cancer

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Agenus Inc:

* AGENUS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM BALSTILIMAB AND ZALIFRELIMAB CLINICAL TRIALS IN SECOND-LINE CERVICAL CANCER

* AGENUS INC - BALSTILIMAB AND ZALIFRELIMAB COMBINATION YIELD MORE THAN 20% RESPONSE RATES

* AGENUS INC - ON TRACK TO SUBMIT 2 BLAS FOR THESE AGENTS IN 2020

* AGENUS INC - LOW-DOSE AGEN1181 MONOTHERAPY DEMONSTRATED A CONFIRMED COMPLETE RESPONSE IN A PATIENT WITH DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT ENDOMETRIAL CANCER

* AGENUS INC - BALSTILIMAB AND ZALIFRELIMAB COMBINATION YIELD >20% RESPONSE RATES