May 8 (Reuters) - Agenus Inc:

* AGENUS INC - ON MAY 7 TERMINATED CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING(SM)SALES AGREEMENT WITH CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO

* AGENUS SAYS 'AT-THE-MARKET' EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY UNDER SALES AGREEMENT NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR USE - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2rsv2Fc) Further company coverage: