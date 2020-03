March 12 (Reuters) - Agenus Inc:

* AGENUS RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR BALSTILIMAB & ZALIFRELIMAB IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

* AGENUS INC - EXPECTS TO FILE 2 BLAS THIS YEAR FOR ACCELERATED APPROVAL OF COMBINATION OF BALSTILIMAB AND ZALIFRELIMAB AND BALSTILIMAB MONOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: