May 7 (Reuters) - Agenus Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $12.4 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.33 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ENDED Q1 OF 2020 WITH A CASH BALANCE OF $92.3 MILLION AS COMPARED TO $61.8 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* EXPECTED IND FILINGS FOR 2 TIGIT PROGRAMS IN 4Q2020 & 1H2021