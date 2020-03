March 12 (Reuters) - Agenus Inc:

* AGENUS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.38 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EXPECT CASH BALANCE TO BE IN EXCESS OF $100M AT END OF Q1 OF 2020