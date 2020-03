BRIEF-Agenus's Chairman And CEO Said He Would Take His Salary In Stock In Lieu Of Cash For Rest Of 2020

March 30 (Reuters) - Agenus Inc:

* AGENUS INC - GARO ARMEN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO INDICATED HE WOULD TAKE HIS SALARY IN STOCK IN LIEU OF CASH FOR REST OF 2020

* AGENUS INC - IMPLEMENTED PROACTIVE MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO CHANGING BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AS A CONSEQUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AGENUS INC - EXPECTS MEASURES TO RESULT IN ANNUALIZED NET COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $50 MILLION BASED ON REDUCTIONS OF BOTH EXTERNAL AND INTERNAL EXPENDITURES

* AGENUS INC - REDUCING MANUFACTURING RUNS AS APPROPRIATE, SLOWING INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG FILING ACTIVITIES, AMONG OTHER THINGS

* AGENUS INC - SLOWING OR PAUSING EARLY CLINICAL-STAGE ONCOLOGY TRIALS THAT HAVE NOT YET GENERATED CLINICAL DATA, SCALING BACK CERTAIN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS Source text: bit.ly/3dH2376 Further company coverage: