May 21 (Reuters) - AgeX Therapeutics Inc:

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. APPOINTS ANDREA PARK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS INC - PARK REPLACES RUSSELL SKIBSTED

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS INC - SKIBSTED WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE SERVICES TO CO AS A CONSULTANT