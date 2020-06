BRIEF-AgeX Therapeutics And ImStem Biotechnology Sign Non-Binding Letter Of Intent

June 2 (Reuters) - AgeX Therapeutics Inc:

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS AND IMSTEM BIOTECHNOLOGY SIGN NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT REGARDING INVESTIGATIONAL MSC CANDIDATE IMS001 FOR COVID-19 AND OTHER CAUSES OF ARDS

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS - EMERGING PRECLINICAL AND CLINICAL LITERATURE SUPPORT MSCS MAY BE APPROPRIATE TO DEVELOP FOR COVID-19 AS WELL AS NON-COVID-19 ARDS

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS INC - AGEX AND IMSTEM ARE CO-OPERATING TO FINALIZE FINANCIAL TERMS AND OTHER PROVISIONS OF A LICENSE AGREEMENT