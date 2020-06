BRIEF-Agex Therapeutics And Pluristyx Announce Manufacturing, Marketing, And Distribution Deal

June 16 (Reuters) - AgeX Therapeutics Inc:

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS AND PLURISTYX ANNOUNCE MANUFACTURING, MARKETING, AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT TO EXPAND ACCESS TO CLINICAL-GRADE HUMAN PLURIPOTENT STEM CELLS FOR THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS -AGEX RETAINS ALL RIGHTS TO MANUFACTURE ITS OWN IN-HOUSE CELLULAR PRODUCTS & TO EXTEND LICENSE RIGHTS TO OTHER THIRD PARTIES

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS -PLURISTYX WILL MANUFACTURE,MARKET,DISTRIBUTE READY-TO-USE & READY-TO-DIFFERENTIATE ESI STEM CELL LINES VIALED,FROZEN ON BEHALF OF AGEX