May 1 (Reuters) - AgeX Therapeutics Inc:

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES REDUCTION IN PROJECTED CASH EXPENDITURES

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS INC - INITIATING STAFF LAYOFFS, ANTICIPATED TO AFFECT 12 EMPLOYEES, PRIMARILY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PERSONNEL

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS INC - LAYOFFS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR AROUND MAY 1, 2020