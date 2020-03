AgeX Therapeutics Inc:

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 REVENUE $500,000 VERSUS $300,000

* CASH, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH TOTALED $2.5 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* IS IN NEED OF ADDITIONAL CAPITAL TO FINANCE ITS OPERATIONS