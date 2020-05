May 14 (Reuters) - AgeX Therapeutics Inc:

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE $515,000 VERSUS $388,000

* “IS IN NEED OF ADDITIONAL CAPITAL TO FINANCE ITS OPERATIONS”

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.08