May 29 (Reuters) - AgeX Therapeutics Inc:

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS INC - CO, SERNOVA COLLABORATE TO ENGINEER UNIVERSAL LOCALLY IMMUNE PROTECTED CELL THERAPIES FOR TYPE I DIABETES AND HEMOPHILIA A

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS INC - SERNOVA HAS BEEN GRANTED A TIME-LIMITED, NON-EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH LICENSE BY AGEX

* AGEX THERAPEUTICS INC - SERNOVA TO UTILIZE AGEX’S UNIVERCYTE(TM) GENE TECHNOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: