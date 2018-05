May 10 (Reuters) - AGF Management Ltd:

* AGF INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS PREFERRED PRICING OFFERING

* AGF MANAGEMENT - EXTENDED PREFERRED PRICING OFFERING TO ALLOW ELIGIBLE INVESTORS TO AUTOMATICALLY BENEFIT FROM LOWEST FEE OPTION IN PARTICULAR SERIES

* AGF MANAGEMENT - NEW PREFERRED PRICING OFFERING EXPECTED TO RESULT IN REVENUE REDUCTION, WHICH WILL EQUATE TO ABOUT ONE BASIS POINT OF AUM