April 26 (Reuters) - AGF INVESTMENTS INC :

* AGF TRADITIONAL INCOME FUND WILL BE MERGING INTO AGF STRATEGIC INCOME FUND

* AGF FURTHER STREAMLINES PRODUCT LINE-UP WITH SERIES OF CHANGES

* AGF MONTHLY HIGH INCOME FUND WILL BE MERGING INTO AGF ELEMENTS YIELD PORTFOLIO

* INTENDS TO TERMINATE AGF U.S. RISK MANAGED FUND (SERIES S ONLY) EFFECTIVE ON OR ABOUT MAY 14, 2018