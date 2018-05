May 2 (Reuters) - AGF Management Ltd:

* AGF MANAGEMENT LTD - ANNOUNCED A TAX PROVISION RELEASE RELATED TO FURTHER RESOLUTION ON REMAINING UNCERTAINTY IN ITS TRANSFER PRICING MATTER

* AGF MANAGEMENT LTD - ANTICIPATS A FURTHER RELEASE OF APPROXIMATELY $11 MILLION FROM TRANSFER PRICING PROVISION IN Q2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: