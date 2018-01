Jan 23 (Reuters) - AGF Management Ltd:

* AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* AT QUARTER END, TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT INCREASED TO $37.3 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.21 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.11 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS