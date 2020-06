BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert Announces Two Factory Closures In France And UK

June 11 (Reuters) - Agfa Gevaert NV:

* AGFA REORGANIZES ITS PRINTING PLATE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY TO ADDRESS THE SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN MARKET DEMAND

* AGFA TODAY ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO CLOSE ITS PRINTING PLATE FACTORIES IN PONT-À-MARCQ (FRANCE) AND LEEDS (UNITED KINGDOM)

* THIS DECISION WOULD IMPACT 175 EMPLOYEE POSITIONS IN PONT-À-MARCQ (FRANCE) AND 76 EMPLOYEE POSITIONS IN LEEDS (UK) RESPECTIVELY

* CLOSURE WOULD BE IMPLEMENTED AT END OF PREVAILING INFORMATION & CONSULTATION PROCEDURES IN BOTH COUNTRIES

* MARKET FORECASTS DO NOT SUGGEST ANY IMPROVEMENT IN YEARS TO COME