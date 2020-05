BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Down At 39 Million Euros

May 12 (Reuters) - AGFA GEVAERT NV:

* IN Q1 2020: SOLID RESULTS DESPITE CHALLENGING ECONOMIC CONDITIONS

* AT THE END OF MARCH 2020, TOTAL ASSETS WERE 2,386 MILLION EURO

* NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AMOUNTED TO 66 MILLION EURO.

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 501 MILLION VERSUS RESTATED EUR 524 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 39 MILLION VERSUS RESTATED EUR 43 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TODAY’S SITUATION DOES NOT ALLOW GROUP TO ASSESS IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND TO PROVIDE FY 2020 OUTLOOK

* IN COMING QUARTERS A SIGNIFICANT COVID-19 IMPACT ON PRINTING INDUSTRY IS TO BE EXPECTED